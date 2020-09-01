Southern Cameroons: A humanitarian crisis, severely damaging local health systems and COVID-19

“I lay bleeding on the ground for two hours before my sister dared come back for me,” he said. “We hid in the forest for two weeks. I was given traditional remedies, but my arm became infected. We eventually decided to leave the bush and go to a health center. There, they could do nothing for me, they just put a bandage on it. The infection worsened. That’s why we came to Bamenda. On the road here, someone told us that the doctors in Saint Mary Soledad could help me.”

When he arrived, Felix was very weak and had to be hospitalized for six days so that the doctors could treat the infection and begin providing psychological care. Today is the first time he has come back to the hospital for a follow-up visit since he left last week. Despite the terrible attack he suffered, Felix smiled during the check-up. “Felix is ​​impressive,” said Dr. Fonyuy during the follow-up visit. “His wound is healing well and there is no longer any trace of infection.”

Essential impartiality

In each room, every patient’s story highlights the critical context and the urgent need to increase access to health care in the region.

“For many of them, direct or indirect victims of the current crisis, the presence of MSF here is vital,” said Khan, the project coordinator. “In this region, as in many others around the world, [MSF is] one of too few humanitarian organizations on the ground providing health care to those living here. In an area marked by regular attacks on humanitarian staff, this support is hard to provide, but people know that we treat our patients impartially. Responding to urgent health needs is our only concern. Viruses, bullets, and infections do not care which side of the crisis you are on. Neither do we.”