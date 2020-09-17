Self defense sole way to liberate the Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima

The second in command of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Comrade Dabney Yerima says staging French Cameroun regional elections and holding political discourse on the so-called Special Status has no benefit for the people of Ambazonia and only serves the Biya French Cameroun regime’s interests. The exiled leader described self defense as the sole way to liberate Southern Cameroons from French Cameroun occupation.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a virtual address to a forum held in Belfast on the strategies for ending French Cameroun’s military atrocities in Southern Cameroons occupation.

Dabney Yerima said that the occupying French Cameroun military and its colonial administrators are enjoying material and financial including political support from France and thus cannot be flushed out of the Ambazonian homeland through reliance on the laws the French government have drawn up and handed over to French Cameroun political elites for implementation in Southern Cameroons.

France as a big power, Dabney Yerima added, see its interest in protecting and legitimizing the continuous colonization of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia; therefore, the situation would not change in favour of Southern Cameroons by making pleas to the UN or the European Union but by helping the IG procure sophisticated weaponry.

“Southern Cameroonians should support every effort for the liberation of their homeland and this will not be possible except through armed resistance! Correspondingly, the main focus of Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora must be armed resistance and by extrapolation investing in the Amba Bonds” Yerima noted.

“How could we take back British Southern Cameroons? We will take it back with our own hands, through fighting! This is the only way forward for us,” Dabney Yerima stressed.

Yerima further noted that the victories achieved by Ambazonia Restoration Forces, including those of Mezam, Manyu, Lebialem, Bui and Menchum serve the Ambazonian cause.

The Southern Cameroons Vice President also emphasized the need for Ambazonia resistance groups to maintain cohesion and cooperation.

By Isong Asu in London





