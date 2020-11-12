President Jerry John Rawlings: Southern Cameroons mourns a statesman

The people of Ambazonia today join the great people of Ghana and millions of Pan-Africanists around the globe in mourning the loss of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president passed on to glory today, Thursday 12 November 2020 after a brief illness in Accra, Ghana. The thoughts and prayers of the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia are with his immediate family at this hour of pain and sadness.

Former President Rawlings was a great friend of Ambazonia and a Pan-Africanist who articulated the plight of the Southern Cameroons with truth, passion, imagination, and conviction. He was a great visionary who advocated for an Africa free of imperialism.

President Rawlings will be engraved in the consciousness of our nation as one of its sincere and passionate friends.

On this somber day, The Interim Government is calling on all Ambazonians to observe a minute of silence and engage in prayers for the soul of this great African.

Thank you,

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







