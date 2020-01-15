Premier League clubs braced for Africa Cup of Nations disruption as FECAFOOT announces change of dates

Premier League clubs will certainly deal with disruption following period after Cameroon introduced the Africa Cup of Nations will certainly be relocated from the summertime to January 2021.

The event resulted from be kept in June and also July yet, as a result of weather in the nation back then of year, the Cameroon Football Federation has actually determined to organize it in between January 9 and also February 6.

“It (2021 Africa Cup of Nations) will be played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021. Date changed for weather reasons at Cameroon’s request,” the federation uploaded on Twitter after a conference with reps from the Confederation of African Football.

Riyad Mahrez is most likely to include at the event for Algeria

The action will certainly have significant effects for Premier League clubs with Liverpool most likely to be especially terribly impacted with Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and also Naby Keita (Guinea) all possibly not available to play for the club throughout that duration.

Salah can miss out on much more football for Liverpool following period with Egypt U23 instructor Shawky Gharib suggesting last November that he would certainly such as the ahead as one of 3 over-age gamers in his team for this summertime’s Tokyo Olympics.

Leicester might need to improvise without Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Egypt have actually currently certified for the Games which will certainly range from July 22 to August 8, and also Salah’s engagement can see him not available for Liverpool’s opening up suits of following period.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) and also Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) are likewise most likely to include along with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez in addition to a number of various other Premier League club first-team gamers.

Since 1960, the event was constantly held throughout winter months or very early springtime, primarily as a result of environment factors and also to stay clear of problem with various other worldwide competitions or club competitors, yet it was altered in 2015 when Egypt held the initial summertime event.

Source: The Union Journal






