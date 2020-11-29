Papa Bouba Diop: Senegal World Cup hero and ex-Premier League star dies aged 42

Former Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42.

According to a number of reports, Bouba Diop had been suffering with a long-time illness, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

His former club, RC Lens, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “It is with great sadness that Racing Club de Lens has just learned of the disappearance of its former player Papa Bouba Diop , at the age of 42.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

So too did world governing body FIFA, who declared: “FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.

“Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero.”

The former Portsmouth, West Ham and Fulham star who is known for scoring Senegal’s famous goal to beat France in the 2002 World Cup, reportedly passed away this Sunday.





