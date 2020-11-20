Over 7,000 women and children killed in Biya regime attacks in Southern Cameroons

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has obtained French Cameroun military correspondence on almost all instances of civilian harm and casualties ever since Yaoundé declared war against the people of Ambazonia.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader said in a briefing late yesterday that some 7,000 women and children were among civilians killed by soldiers loyal to the regime in La Republique du Cameroun over the past four years.

Dabney Yerima observed that the people of Ambazonia will resist till the last man standing and that the Southern Cameroons Interim Government will push French Cameroun to make public to the international community all coordinates for nearly all confirmed instances of civilian harm and deaths in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

According to the information obtained by the leadership of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, the total number of women and children killed by the French Cameroun government forces is somewhere in the range of 6,500 to 7,000.

The coded French Cameroun military correspondence Vice President furthered, indicates that whenever a particular incident took place such as in Ngarbuh and Kumba, the Biya Francophone regime was quick to blame it on Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

By Chi Prudence Asong







