OPEC Fund supports Cameroon’s cotton sector

The OPEC Fund is contributing €30 million to support the Republic of Cameroon’s production and trade of cotton fiber.

The financing facility, which is led by the International Islamic Trade Financing Corporation (ITFC), will enable Cameroon to finance the purchase of agricultural inputs which will be processed into cotton fiber and sold into the export markets.

Cotton is an important product in Cameroon. The sector employs around 200,000 farmers, while over 2 million people benefit along the value chain.

Source: opecfund.org






