Of Biya the Cameroonian Jesus Christ and the increase in Yaounde’s Car Fleet in 2021

The man responsible for running a prosperous nation to the ground is indeed a blessing to his people and Cameroonians are lucky to have him as their head of state. State radio and television says he is indeed a Jesus Christ.

Recently, the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime announced its expenditure on cars which is expected to be made this 2021 in thirty administrative departments.

In spite of the difficult economic situation in the two Cameroons, the Biya administration that only cares about the French Cameroun Kaiser, his acolytes and represents falsehood intends to increase its car fleet in 2021.

Cameroon Concord News Group understands that for the current year, the consortium of crime syndicates in Yaoundé will be spending the sum of FCFA 5,343,285,000 in car purchases.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration comes first with an estimated expenditure of 850 million FCFA. The Prime Minister’s Office (460 million FCFA), the Ministry of Health (416 million FCFA), the Presidency of the Republic (nearly 400 million FCFA), the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education (269 million FCFA), the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism (250 million FCFA), the Ministry of External Relations (246, 4 million FCFA), the Ministry of Economy (211 million FCFA), the Ministry of Commerce (210 million FCFA), the Ministry of Women’s Promotion (193.5 million FCFA), the Ministry of Transport (178 million FCFA), the Ministry of Scientific Research (177 million FCFA), the Supreme Court (153 million FCFA).

The Ministry of Labour (CFAF 125 million), the Ministry of Domains (CFAF 120 million), the Ministry of Mines (CFAF 110 million), the Ministry of Public Procurement (CFAF 114 million), the Ministry of Employment and Professional Training (CFAF 108 million), the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development (CFAF 102 million), the Ministry of Agriculture (CFAF 100 million), the Ministry of Water and Energy (CFAF 100 million), the Constitutional Council (CFAF 90 million), the Ministry of the Civil Service (CFAF 80 million), the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure (CFAF 60 million), the Ministry of the Environment (CFAF 60 million), the National Disarmament Committee (CFAF 60 million), the Ministry of Social Affairs (CFAF 50 million).

In French speaking Cameroun, it is business as usual despite pressure from the European Union, and more recently the Vatican for the 88 year-old Biya to reconcile the country and make peace with the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

The Francophone dominated government is still in favour of a military response to the crisis in Southern Cameroons and nobody not even the Holy Father Pope Francis has succeeded to talk President Biya out of the madness and cruelty he has brought to a once prosperous nation.

Buying of expensive cars and handing them to senior regime officials both in government and in the military and above all, having superior military power, will still not put an end to the Ambazonia resistance because the determination of eight million Southern Cameroonians will surely keep the military in the jungles of Southern Cameroons for a very long time.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai








