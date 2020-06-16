NERA 10: Ambazonia Interim Gov’t issues statement on Substantive Appeal

Interim Government Statement Appeal Hearing of our Leaders in Detention

Fellow Ambazonians,

Today, our legal representatives had a meeting with the regime in Yaoundé at the Registry of the Appeal Court Administrative Centre, Yaoundé.

We were informed that an appeal will be heard in the matter of the life sentences handed upon our leaders abducted and detained at the Principal Prison in Yaoundé.

The NERA 10 Substantive Appeal has been scheduled for this Thursday, 18 June 2020 in the court hall of the Appeal Court of the Centre Region at the administrative centre Yaoundé.

It’s enormously significant to remind ourselves of the miscarriage of justice endured by our leaders in their bogus trials last year and the nonexistence of an independent legal system in French Cameroun. Despite the aforementioned, our legal representatives advise that we follow through with this appeal process.

All Ambazonians at home and abroad are called upon to observe Thursday, 18 June 2020, as a day of prayer and meditation.

As a nation, we know not how long the ordeal of our leaders abducted and detained illegally will take. We know not how long our suffering will go on for. We know not when our independence shall come. But one thing is certain; we shall get to Buea.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia






