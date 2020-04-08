MTN Cameroon provides free access to online educational platforms
MTN Cameroon through its foundation has announced that it is providing free access to websites and other digital platforms dedicated to education from MTN’s network in Cameroon.
This initiative, which is part of the national response to the spread of covid-19, will enable pupils, students and teachers to access the educational resources they need, without consuming their airtime or internet bundles while schools and universities have shut down.
Source: Telecompaper