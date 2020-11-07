Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press and other US media projections.

The Associated Press and other US media, including CNN and Fox News, announced that Joe Biden had been elected 46th president of the United States after projections showed he would win Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania – giving him at least 290 electoral votes and surpassing the 270 needed to win.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden said in a statement shortly after his win was projected.

Trump accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose” as the winner, adding: “The simple fact is this election is far from over.” He said his campaign would begin challenging the results in court next week.

Biden had earlier called for patience as vote counting dragged on, assuring supporters, “We’re going to win this race.” Results have yet to be called for Alaska, North Carolina and Georgia, which is doing a recount.

America saw its highest voter turnout in a century, with more than 100 million votes cast even before Election Day. But the results were slowed, in part, by the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots this year due to the coronavirus.

In congressional races, Democrats are set to retain their majority in the House albeit with a slimmer margin. Republicans appear poised to hold on to their majority in the Senate but January run-offs could further shift the balance.

Source: France 24





