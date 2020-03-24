Is it possible the Ambazonia interim Government was a wrong idea?

Cameroon Concord News and Cameroon Intelligence Report have consistently stated that the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is the greatest achievement in this revolution. We are again reiterating our position and informing our readers that the former Communication Secretary’s recent outing questioning if the creation of the Interim Government was a wrong idea is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful.

For Chris Anu’s information, the journey that led to the formation of the Interim Government may have been rocky. Rocky as it was, what matters is not the rocky journey but the Interim Government that was established to oversee and crystallise the realisation of Ambazonia’s 58-year-old dream of an independent sovereign Federal Republic.

It is evidently clear that the formation of the Interim Government rallied, reassured and refocused the struggle of the oppressed people of Ambazonia for independence. With this appropriate leadership under His Excellency President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe in place, the people of Ambazonia arose on September 22, 2017 in its overwhelming majority to express an irrevocable determination to proclaim its independence on October 1, 2017.

Southern Cameroons history has recorded that His Excellency President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe oversaw the realization of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia 58 year’s old dream. For this reason, President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe remains a strong symbol of the liberation and independence of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia. Because Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is the symbol of the Ambazonia liberation, independence and freedom, the people of Southern Cameroons are determined more than ever before to fight to the last man to free him from the captivity of French Cameroun.

It is indeed very sad and regrettable that the man who started the mission to fight and liberate the Ambazonian President, members of the Interim Government and thousands of Ambazonian’s in captivity with his historic trip to Nigeria is now the individual questioning if the birth of the Interim Government was a wrong idea. People of Ambazonia, the mission must continue until the liberation of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, his top aides and all Southern Cameroonians is attained.

Again, it is a matter of profound regret that Mr. Chris Anu who has personally benefitted from the creation of the IG as he now owns a radio and television station in the US which he never had in his entire 25 years is the one stating that the Interim Government was a bad idea.

There are reasons why the disgraced former Ambazonia Communications Secretary is now an anti Southern Cameroons revolution force. He had always contested privately the leadership of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the Interim Government and because of free money, he and his Pastor acolyte, Samuel Ikome Sako have evinced every possible determination to derail and sabotage the IG and the liberation struggle.

Chris Anu, Samuel Ikome Sako and the Maryland consortium of Southern Cameroons crime syndicates are up in arms organizing all forms of dubious platforms to sabotage the IG and the peoples’ liberation agenda. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group, call on the sovereign people of Ambazonia to stand on their way.

Southern Cameroonians have resolutely sacrificed, toiled for these 58 years to liberate and re-establish their capital in Buea, with its mythical glory in freedom and democratic governance. History has recorded that it was during the mass movement to Buea to raise the flag of sovereignty and freedom on October 1, 2017, that French Cameroun unleashed bombs on armless Ambazonian civilians with helicopter gunships killing hundreds and maiming thousands.

Cameroon Concord News and Cameroon Intelligence Report considers it a matter of grave concern for Mr Chris Anu to trivialize the sacrifices, the blood, the aspirations and will of the sovereign people of the Southern Cameroons by daring to question the essence of the Ambazonia Interim Government. Southern Cameroonians are very much aware that there was only one known Judas Iscariot! Consequently, Ambazonians will not tolerate the floating of this provocative thought by Judas Iscariot’s surrogates lest it corrupts the gullible. It is regrettable that this insane auditioning of the creation of the IG is being fostered now by a man no one knew in Southern Cameroons journalism.

This genocidal war of choice declared by the arch terrorist President Paul Biya of French Cameroun has displaced, killed, and maimed millions of Southern Cameroonians within and out of its national territory. A key test of loyalty to the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is the individual and collective contributions to Ambazonia’s ground zero war efforts; buying of defense bonds, the county by county contributions support, medical and sustenance support to the Ambazonian refugees, the Ambazonia Interim Government and symbols of the Ambazonia sovereignty represented by the jailed leaders in Kondengui and in the West by Vice President Dabney Yerima.

The ABC television network is no longer an attribute of sovereign governance in Southern Cameroons and must not be supported through the generous contributions of the Ambazonia diaspora.

Cameroon Concord News Group is now questioning the patriotism and motivations of men like Chris Anu, Sako Ikome and Elvis Kumeta who are persistently campaigning to sabotage the IG and the people’s quest for freedom. The Maryland cartel have boasted how they more than anyone in this struggle hold the key to the international community. True achievers have no reason to rely on self-seeking boasting or seek to tantalize the gullible with claims to influence in high places and wealth to justify their claims to power through deceit rather than seeking power on the basis of their proven record of support to our refugees, the legal fund for the defense of the President and the self-defense war of liberation and Ground Zero operations to attain the objectives.

Chris Anu and Sako Ikome have all been using demagogy and rhetoric to dazzle and confound gullible Southern Cameroonians. With fake images from the Lebialem County on Field Marshall, Chris Anu falsely raised the hopes that he alone possessed the military prowess to confront the enemy, liberate Ambazonians and protect the people. A majority of Ambazonians fell for that costly deceit despite the persistent warnings by Cameroon Concord News Group.

It is surprising that power ambitions of this Maryland crime syndicate is supported by some so-called activists and front line leaders despite the calamitous slaughtering of our people currently going on in Ground Zero.

Cameroon Concord News Group strongly advises citizens of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia to support Vice President Dabney Yerima’s self-defense war efforts. Support for the Interim Government, contributions to the treasury as well as contributing for the wellbeing of Ambazonia refugees and internally displaced, the legal defence fund for the President His Excellency Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, members of the Interim Government in captivity and hundreds of thousands of Ambazonia citizens illegally held captive in French Cameroun’s concentration camps are a litmus test for patriotism and recognition.

Southern Cameroonians are now aware that Chris Anu, Sako Ikome, Elvis Kumeta are cunny individuals who are in this struggle to enrich themselves. Lest we forget, French Cameroun has the mineral and natural resources of the Southern Cameroons/Ambazonia which it steals to use to corrupt everywhere, including some Ambazonians but the overwhelming majority of Ambazonians have but the love for the Ambazonia fatherland and the personal sacrifices and contributions they are making to recover their territory and their dignity. With more determination and support, Ambazonia will cease to be French Cameroun’s Alibaba treasured paradise. It will be liberated soon through the contributions and support of its determined citizens.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief





