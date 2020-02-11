French Camroun: 4 civilians killed by Boko Haram in Far North

At least four civilians were killed in incursions by the terror group Boko Haram that took place Saturday in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local sources on Sunday.

Three villagers were killed in Tagawa locality and another civilian was killed in Dzamazaf locality after militants of the group raided the localities, according to several security sources.

The group also torched many houses in Dzamazaf, rendering close to 500 villagers homeless, local authorities said.

Officials said, many people in the affected communities who had registered to vote in Sunday’s municipal and legislative elections in Cameroon will not be able to vote because of the attack.

It is unclear if the group intended the raids to disrupt the general elections in the region.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since Boko Haram launched attacks in the Far North since 2014, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet





