French Cameroun: Cholera outbreak kills 3 in Douala

Three people have died following an outbreak of cholera in Cameroon’s commercial capital Douala, local health authorities said Thursday.

Officials have also announced 14 confirmed cases out of 21 suspected. The outbreak has so affected Manoka, Boko and Nylon neighbourhoods of Douala.

On Wednesday, Littoral region’s governor Samuel Ivaha Diboua released a statement advising the inhabitants to “drink only clean water, stay hygienic and disinfect” any suspected areas.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

Source: Xinhuanet






