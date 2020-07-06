France: Who’s who in Macron’s revamped cabinet
The Élysée Palace on Monday unveiled the full list of names that will serve in the new cabinet under new Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was appointed to the post by French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Castex and the new government will be responsible for shepherding the economy out of its worst crisis since World War II, with a contraction of 11 percent expected this year largely due to the coronavirus. Macron is also hoping a revamped government will re-energise his presidency before he faces reelection next year.
Some of the top government posts have remained unchanged, with Bruno Le Maire staying on as economy minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian as foreign minister and Olivier Véran as health minister after his relatively successful handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Jean-Michel Blanquer will also stay on as education minister and Florence Parly as minister of defence.
But among the shakeups was the key post of interior minister, with Christophe Castaner to be replaced by Gerard Darmanin, while celebrated defence lawyer Eric Dupont-Moretti will replace Nicole Belloubet as justice minister.
Gabriel Attal will be taking over as government spokesperson from Sibeth Ndiaye.
Below is the full list of cabinet members:
Bruno Le Maire as finance and economy minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian as foreign minister
Gérald Darmanin as interior minister
Eric-Dupont Moretti as justice minister
Olivier Véran as health minister
Jean-Michel Blanquer as education minister
Florence Parly as defence minister
Roselyne Bachelot as culture minister
Barbara Pompili as environment minister
Franck Riester as international trade minister
Julien Denormandie as agriculture minister
Jean-Baptiste Djebbari as transport minister
Elisabeth Borne as labour minister
Emmanuelle Wargon as housing minister
Olivier Dussopt as minister of public accounts
Gabriel Attal as government spokesperson
Elisabeth Moreno as gender equality minister
Marlène Schiappa as minister for citizenship
Amélie de Montchalin as minister for public service reform
Sébastien Lecornu as minister for overseas territories
Annick Girardin as minister for the sea
Geneviève Darrieussecq as minister for veterans
Brigitte Bourguignon as minister for the elderly and social care
Roxana Maracineanu as sport minister
Frédérique Vidal as universities minister
Jacqueline Gourault as minister for regional cohesion and Nadia Hai as minister for cities
Marc Fesneau as minister for relations with parliament
Agnès Panier-Runacher as industry minister
Alain Griset as minister for small and medium-sized businesses
