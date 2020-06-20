Fotso Victor given state burial, afforded religious rites-Photos

French Cameroun business tycoon Fotso Victor who died on March the 19th 2020 in France has been laid to rest in his native Western Region.

The remains of Victor Fotso arrived today Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the West via the tarmac of the small airport and were accorded military honours.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the organizers of the funeral limited the number of participants.

Religious celebrations have been held in memory of the man who had 25 wives and 120 kids and reportedly left 2 billion FCFA for his burial.

By Rita Akana