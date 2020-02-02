Eyumojock CPDM Mafia donations as a political mentality
Despite the biting hardship, many are still hoping that one day they could be appointed for them to help loot the treasury. They have been contributing financially toward the upkeep of the CPDM, a party that has brought untold hardship and poverty to Cameroonians.
Here below is a list of people from Eyumojock Sub-Division who have made contributions towards the CPDM Campaign
1) Prof. Ako Edward Oben=125,000
2) Chief Oruh Julius Agbor =75,000
3) Mr. Teku Tanyi Teku= 125,000
4) Mr. Ojong Martin Ojongfung = 50,000
5) Ms. Takor Monica 15000
6) Ms.Ndip Carolyn Ewube= 15,000
7) Mr. Thompson Tabe Ndip= 20,000
8) Mr. Tabot Martin Ayuk= 50,000
9) Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw=125000
10) Dr. Nkengasu Williams Oben= 15,000
11) Mr. Oben James Agbor=15,000
12) Dr. Eta Collins Ayuk= 50000
13) Mr. Abey Napoleon Ntui=10,000
14) Chief Mbi Oruh Micheal= 15,000
15) Ms. Eya Ayuk Scholarstica=15000
16) Mayor Julius Nkom Mkpot= 100,000
17) Mr Akat Peter Takang= 10,000
18) Mme Ayuk Efimbi Sarah=10,000
19) Dr. Eta Enow Moses=10,000
20) Ntuifam Ita Ayamba =20,000
21) Mr. Etengeneng Johanes Ojong=10000
22) Mr. Agbormbi James=15,000
23) Chief Agbor Ndip David= 15,000
24) Dr. Arrey Bisong Ettah=15,000
25) Mr. Ndip Nelson Mboh=10,000
26) Chief Ewo Martin= 15,000
27) Mr. Ebone Paul Tiku=50,000
28) Mr. Enokenwa Thomas Nsoawu =10,000
29) Ms. Ayuk Elizabeth Nkongho=10,000
30) Prof. Athenasius Ayuk Ako=100,000
31) Chief Obenefonde Moses = 15,000
32) Mr. Samuel Agbortabi=30,000
33) Ms. Winifred Bessem Ayuk Arrey= 10,000
34) Prof. Ndip Roland= 25,000