Eyumojock CPDM Mafia donations as a political mentality

Despite the biting hardship, many are still hoping that one day they could be appointed for them to help loot the treasury. They have been contributing financially toward the upkeep of the CPDM, a party that has brought untold hardship and poverty to Cameroonians.

Here below is a list of people from Eyumojock Sub-Division who have made contributions towards the CPDM Campaign

1) Prof. Ako Edward Oben=125,000

2) Chief Oruh Julius Agbor =75,000

3) Mr. Teku Tanyi Teku= 125,000

4) Mr. Ojong Martin Ojongfung = 50,000

5) Ms. Takor Monica 15000

6) Ms.Ndip Carolyn Ewube= 15,000

7) Mr. Thompson Tabe Ndip= 20,000

8) Mr. Tabot Martin Ayuk= 50,000

9) Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw=125000

10) Dr. Nkengasu Williams Oben= 15,000

11) Mr. Oben James Agbor=15,000

12) Dr. Eta Collins Ayuk= 50000

13) Mr. Abey Napoleon Ntui=10,000

14) Chief Mbi Oruh Micheal= 15,000

15) Ms. Eya Ayuk Scholarstica=15000

16) Mayor Julius Nkom Mkpot= 100,000

17) Mr Akat Peter Takang= 10,000

18) Mme Ayuk Efimbi Sarah=10,000

19) Dr. Eta Enow Moses=10,000

20) Ntuifam Ita Ayamba =20,000

21) Mr. Etengeneng Johanes Ojong=10000

22) Mr. Agbormbi James=15,000

23) Chief Agbor Ndip David= 15,000

24) Dr. Arrey Bisong Ettah=15,000

25) Mr. Ndip Nelson Mboh=10,000

26) Chief Ewo Martin= 15,000

27) Mr. Ebone Paul Tiku=50,000

28) Mr. Enokenwa Thomas Nsoawu =10,000

29) Ms. Ayuk Elizabeth Nkongho=10,000

30) Prof. Athenasius Ayuk Ako=100,000

31) Chief Obenefonde Moses = 15,000

32) Mr. Samuel Agbortabi=30,000

33) Ms. Winifred Bessem Ayuk Arrey= 10,000

34) Prof. Ndip Roland= 25,000





