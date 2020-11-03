Criminalization of Politics: CPDM barons join SDF to welcome Fru Ndi, mourn Mbah Ndam, Francis Sama

An ecumenical service in honor of some frontline leaders of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, took place in Yaoundé on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The ceremony in memory of Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam, Batonnier Francis Sama, Mayor Balick Awah, and Barrister Manga Moussole was held at the Nkolfoulou residence of SDF National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi.

The occasion had an impressive presence of cabinet ministers of the Biya Francophone regime including chartered members of the ruling CPDM-SDF-National Salvation Front consortium of crime syndicates.

The CPDM gang included Grégoire Owona, Minister of Labor & Social Security and Deputy Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the CPDM; Ibrahim Talba Malla, Minister of Public Contracts and National Organizing Secretary of the CPDM; Balungeli Confiance Ebune, Director Of The Prime Minister’s Cabinet; Hon. Jean-Bernard Ndongo Essomba, CPDM Parliamentary Group Leader; Hon. Muyali Boya Mary epse Meboka, MP for Bakassi-Mundemba who also moonlights as Vice-President of the CPDM Parliamentary Group; and Ngally Ngoua Pierre Henri, CPDM Senator for Ocean Division in the South Region.

Also, present were Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Minister of Employment & Vocational Training and President of the National Salvation Front party and Jean de Dieu Momo, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Justice & Keeper of Seals and President of the PADDEC political party (Les Patriotes Démocrates pour le Développement du Cameroun).

Source: Cameroon Info.Net






