Coup de grace: CAF President Ahmad Ahmad banned for five years

The head of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer’s governing body.

Ahmad had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.

FIFA said in a statement the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds.

The Malagasy politician’s reign at the continent’s football governing body has been marred by controversy.

The organization has been accused of misappropriating upto $20m in an audit sanctioned by FIFA according to a report that leaked in February.

Ahmad himself is the subject of an investigation probing his role in the award of a tender for the supply of sportswear equipment for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahmad has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: Africa News






