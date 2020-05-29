Coronavirus: More Cameroonians are dying at home

There is increasing evidence that more Cameroonians are dying at home from COVID-19 as the health system gets overwhelmed. Reports from Douala say many people are dropping dead in their houses and are buried by family members using traditional protocols which do not comply with globally recognized health protocols.

Many people are scared of being quarantined and are simply avoiding government health facilities that are noted for declaring many patients COVID-19 positive even when they are suffering from other ailments. There are reports that people suffering from erectile dysfunction, diabetes and hypertension have been declared COVID-19 positive without tests by health officials in Cameroon and left to die in COVID-19 wards.

According to the Cameroon Concord News Group’s Chairman, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai, the drama playing out in Cameroon’s hospitals needs to be investigated and ‘we have our reporters on the ground who will give us first hand information’. More will be yours.

By Chi Prudence Asong





