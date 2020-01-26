 Coronavirus: Côte d’Ivoire gets first case

A young Ivorian student returning from China is the first Ivorian victim of the coronavirus that is spreading like wild fire in China.

Thanks to Côte d’Ivoire’s efficient health system, the victim was suspected at the airport and immediately isolated to avoid the spread of the virus.

Côte d’Ivoire has already deployed health officials at its airports and passengers are systematically screened. The equipment to detect the killer virus is already available in the country.

Since coming to power, Alassan Dramane Ouattara, the country’s hard working president, has made healthcare a top priority and all measures are being taken to ensure the citizens of this prosperous nation get world class healthcare.

There is no doubt that Ouattara and his government will be working round the clock to ensure the virus is kept out of the country.

It should be underscored that Côte d’Ivoire is among the few West African countries that did not have to deal with the Ebola virus in 2014 and that was due to the country’s effective and efficient healthcare system.

By our correspondent in Abidjan






