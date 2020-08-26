Choupo-Moting: PSG gave everything in Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich

The Parisians lost the European title by a slim margin and the Cameroon international believes his side did all they could in the encounter

Eric Choupo-Moting revealed it hurts to lose the Champions League final to Bayern Munich but feels his side can be proud of their effort after giving their best in the game.

The Parisians lost 1-0 to the German Bundesliga side at Estadio da Luz to narrowly miss out on the European trophy on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman’s strike made the difference in the encounter, heading home from Joshua Kimmich’s cross moments before the hour mark.

Choupo-Moting featured six times in the competition for PSG and scored the winning goal against Atalanta that propelled them to the semi-final of the tournament.

The Cameroon international also made a cameo appearance in the final, replacing Angel Di Maria and contributed his effort in the game.

Choupo-Moting has taken to the social media to express his feelings on losing the final to the Bundesliga champions.

“It’s difficult to find the right words right now, because it still hurts a lot,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.

“But even if we lost the game yesterday, we keep our heads up and comeback stronger! It was a long journey, we can be proud of our way.

“We gave everything on and off the pitch, like our supporters to whom I want to send a big thank you and big respect .We worked hard to come so far and we made history for such a big club.”

Source: Goal.com





