Cameroon sends new ambassador to Ethiopia

Ewumbue Monono Churchill has been appointed ambassador to Ethiopia by the 87-year-old French Cameroon dictator. The decree was published on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 by state radio and television.

The new boss of Cameroon’s diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa replaces Jacques Alfred Ndoume Eboule who died in August 2019 due to an undisclosed illness.

The 59-year-old long standing Cameroonian diplomat was before this appointment a Technical Adviser to the butcher of Yaoundé.

Churchill Ewumbue Monono previously served at the Cameroon Embassy in Russia and Ethiopia. He was the brain behind the Orthodox South West Elites Association that successfully put an end to the SDF dominance in South West politics.

Nicknamed by the late Chief E.T.Egbe as SWELA’s obasinjom warrior, the renowned Bakweri elite reportedly suffered political victimization from the Prime Minister Peter Mafany Musonge gang over claims that he attempted to sabotage the appointment of Musonge via an article that was published by the Cameroon Post Group.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde





