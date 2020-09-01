Boko Haram kills a pregnant woman in French Cameroun

A pregnant woman living in Amtchali village at the outskirt of Mora town in French Cameroun was shot dead and the insurgents looted about 15 houses before leaving the village. The injured woman died while receiving treatment in a hospital in Mora.

Following the Armed forces’ continuous assault on the Islamist militants, the jihadists have stepped up raids on villages along the border, looting homes and abducting women.

On Thursday, August 28, the terrorists attacked an IDP camp in Kolofata at night making away with foodstuff and other valuables.

Two years ago President Biya said that Boko Haram had been defeated in the country. However, security is still a major issue in the two Cameroons with Southern Cameroons facing a bloody English-language separatist movement.

French Cameroun’s Far North Region for years has been the target of suicide bombings and other attacks by Boko Haram fighters who spilled over the border from Nigeria, where the extremist group is based. Nearly a quarter-million people in French Cameroun have been displaced.

Boko Haram fighters continue to attack French Cameroun military targets despite repeated Biya regime declarations that it has been crushed.

By Fon Lawrence





