Biya Francophone regime more loyal to France than to its own people: Vice President Yerima

The French Cameroun regime has more loyalty to France than it has to its own French speaking Camerounian people, according to the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

Dabney Yerima made the comment in a conversation with the Cameroon Concord News Group on Monday.

“French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks that he pressured La Republique du Cameroun leader Paul Biya to release Prof Maurice Kamto was a clear indication that France still has a colonial attitude towards French Cameroun” according to Vice President Yerima.

On Feb. 22, a video went viral on social media showing the French president telling a Cameroonian activist in Paris that he had pressured Biya to release opposition leader, Maurice Kamto from jail.

“It’s pretty clear that there is a genocide going on in Southern Cameroons and Biya is behind the torture and brutal murder of thousands of Southern Cameroonians but Paris has erected a stone wall against any international effort geared towards ending the war in Ambazonia” Yerima added.

“The President Macron’s meeting with the French Cameroun activist in Paris was an acceptance that the French government is interfering in French Cameroun internal affairs” the Ambazonian leader concluded.

By Isong Asu








