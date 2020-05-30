Biya and some leaders taking advantage of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic, has opened doors to most selfish dictators to exhibit and fulfil their undercover business and political agendas.

Many nations worldwide are under lockdown and curfew, leaving people in a more precarious situation and diminishing hope.

Many leaders across the globe have taken advantage of the corona pandemic.

For instance, countries like Burundi, in a Machiavellian way, have declared many international agencies and independent observers, persona non grata ahead of the just concluded presidential elections.

President Pierre Nkurunziza’s hand-picked successor Evariste Ndayishimiye was declared the winner of the highly controversial election with 69 per cent, leaving his major opponents Agatha Rwasa of CNL party with 24 per cent and vice president Gaston Sindimwo of the Nationalist UPRONA party with 1 pre cent.

Recently, President Janos Ader of Hungary, a landlock country in Central Europe, abolished democracy and instituted emergency laws to favour his party. South Sudan is currently under unforeseen transition with President Salva Kiir and his vice Riek Machar under isolation over coronavirus infection.

Cameroon’s Paul Biya has been president since November 6, 1982. Passes tougher laws in favour of his government.

The disparaging power strategies by many State machineries is unfathomable and highly erratic to the voters.

The approach by President Museveni’s government in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic should be appreciated by Ugandans. However, more efforts is still needed, especially in controlling the porous borders and apprehending the corrupt government officials.

Otherwise, the despondent citizens will not stop their thirst and advocacy for change. It appears undeniable that the current corona pandemic is a blessing to greedy despotic leaders and a tool for suppressing their political opponents.

Source: Daily Monitor






