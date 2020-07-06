Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima says Sisiku Ayuk Tabe will spare no effort to fight off French Cameroun

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has assured the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia that as always, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is carrying them along with him and will not forsake the duty of getting Ambazonians to Buea.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks to a cream of reporters late on Sunday in Holland. The exiled leader revealed that he was satisfied with the briefing he got from President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe immediately after the meeting with French Cameroun government officials in Yaoundé.

Yerima furthered that the Southern Cameroons Interim Government stays true to the struggle in line with the founding fathers of British Southern Cameroons and also in keeping with the value-based principles laid down for the Interim Government by the late Mola Njoh Litumbe.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also underscored the importance of strong communication among Southern Cameroons front line leaders and groups and on a humorous note he observed that “The meeting in Yaoundé with French Cameroun representatives was not to decide who controls My-Trip-To-Buea Funds but to put in place a mechanism that will foster dialogue to be chaired by the United Nation.”

By Chi Prudence Asong in Den Hague







