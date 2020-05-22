Ambazonia Interim Gov’t issues statement on Barrister Shufai’s health situation

Interim Governemnt of Ambazonia Statement on the Release of Barrister Blaise Shu Fai from Yaoundé Military Hospital

Fellow Ambazonians,

Accept revolutionary greetings from the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia at this trying moment of a global pandemic.

At 8:23 pm last night, the Interim Government of Ambazonia was alerted through its legal representatives in Yaoundé that Barrister Blaise Shu Fai, one of its political leaders, detained in the Kondengui principal prison was discharged from the Yaoundé military hospital where he was taken sickly on Saturday the 16th of May 2020.

The Interim Government was made aware that Barrister Blaise Shu Fai was frail, depressed and in extremely poor health at the time of his discharge from hospital to the detention facility. I have been briefed that the decision to release him from hospital was made by the prison superintendent, Mr AP Isidore Angoule, and this decision was against the advice of medical practitioners.

The recklessness and viciousness of the Yaoundé regime know no limits. The Ambazonian leader has been discharged without any satisfactory medical report or laboratory tests results interpreted to him, his family or to the Interim Government of Ambazonia. At the time of his release, clinical tests results brought by his family members from the laboratories were still in sealed envelopes pending analysis by the hospital officials. As a government, we find this state of affairs unacceptable and a continuous violation of the human rights of our political detainees.

I am by this statement putting the government of La Republique du Cameroun on notice that it will bear full responsibility for any negative aftermath that may result as a consequence of this politically motivated inhumane and reckless decision.

Thanks and God Bless You all,

Dabney Yerima, Vice President, Federal Republic of Ambazonia

cc

The UN, the AU and the EU Commission

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland

USA State Department





