US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has dismissed two other senior Army officers amid Washington’s failure to achieve objectives in its war of aggression against Iran.

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that Hegseth had fired David Hodne, who had been overseeing training and transformation initiatives, and William Green Jr., head of the Army’s Chaplain Corps.

The removals, which were announced without providing an explanation, came as part of a sweeping Pentagon shake-up led by Hegseth, a warmonger.

Earlier in the day, the US war secretary also forced out Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.

Shortly after the news, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that General George is “retiring effective immediately.”

Since taking office, Hegseth has dismissed more than a dozen high-ranking officers, including Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, Defense Intelligence Agency head Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.