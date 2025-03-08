Wave of Russian strikes kill at least 20 and injure dozens, Ukraine says

At least 20 people have been killed as Russian strikes hit several regions in Ukraine overnight, including Donetsk and Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian officials

Eight residential buildings and an administrative building were also reportedly damaged following strikes in Dobropillya in Donetsk

It comes after US President Donald Trump said he was “strongly considering” large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia, which he said is “absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield”

The US has limited Ukraine’s access to satellite imagery and paused military and intelligence aid

Ukraine has continued to target Russia – the Russian defence ministry says it intercepted 31 drones overnight.

Source: BBC