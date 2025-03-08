Manyu Division: Let’s embrace financial literacy

The people of Manyu are noted for their academic wisdom, but their intellectualism has not been fully rewarded in financial terms because of their profound love of office jobs.

The Manyu man seems to have been wired to trade time for money just to earn a meagre income which leaves him permanently dependent on his monthly salary.

However, the new generation must not put itself through such challenging financial times. Financial literacy and education have come to bail the Manyu man out of his financial misery if he embraces it.

It is time to understand that a salary alone will not make Manyu man wealthy. While a salary is capable of making us comfortable depending on our commitments and lifestyle, it could also strap us to uncertainty and a rat race that may never end.

As a salary earner, we have the challenge of paying bills while returning to work to suck up to our bosses because we want promotions and salary increases. This could be mentally demanding as no employer hires you because he wants you to be rich or wealthy.

Earning a salary is not bad. A salary could be the beginning of a long journey to wealth creation and building. With a salary, we can set something aside every month to enable us invest in order to earn something on the side. Cash flow is key to financial independence.

A salary could be a stepping stone to wealth but that requires vision, ambition, persistence and consistency. It is only ambition, financial planning, and vision which can lead you to the world of financial abundance.

Today’s Manyu young men and women have the advantage of technology. With technology, information is just a click away. Instead of spending an awful amount of time on Facebook and other social media applications to talk with women, young men can engage in research that will open the doors of financial abundance.

A young man who starts small and keeps his focus will surely see his dream come true. Instead of engaging in womanizing and alcoholism, young Manyu men and women should seek to develop a long term view of life in order to build wealth.

Avoiding distractions and understanding that wealth building is a marathon and not a sprint is key to a beginning which can bring in financial prosperity. Young Manyu men and women must not engage in time-consuming debauchery which will only take them down the path of destruction.

As a young person, when you see the crowd going left, you should head right. The fact that many people are engaging in entertaining activities does not imply that they are right. Numbers never determine which action is right. It is time and faith that determine things.

While it is also necessary for young men and women to listen to advice, young Manyu men and women must be selective when it comes to taking advice. It is not every old person who is smart. After all, foolish people also grow old. That is why we also have old foolish people.

Young Manyu people must avoid advice from people who do not have a long term view of life. They must stay from those who have the scars of success. They should stay away from anyone who thinks you must join other people just because they are many. There will always be a foolish majority and such a majority must be avoided.

Remember that only 1% of the world is wealthy and if it was that easy to become wealthy, most of us would be wealthy. It is incumbent upon us all to engage in wealth building processes. Building wealth is a duty and not an option. If Manyu has to change, then we all must start engaging in wealth building.

It is time for a paradigm shift in Manyu Division. We have to teach our young men financial literacy. We have to avoid some of those cultural stereotypes which have kept our people in poverty for too long.

Let us stop telling young people that money is the root of evil. No, money is not the root of evil. If you place a hundred dollar bill on your table for days, you will find out that it will not hurt anybody. On the contrary, it is the lack of money which is the root of dishonesty and evil. A scammer scams because he does not have money.

A traditional doctor plays tricks because he needs money. The Bible in Proverbs: 14:24 says wealth is a crown for the wise. It further underscores that it is the love of money that is the root of evil and not money.

The Bible encourages us to be wealthy. King Solomon was a wealthy king and even David his father was also wealthy. How you earn your money is as important as how you use it. Let Manyu people start thinking differently.

If money was bad, the white man would not be coming to Africa to look for it. He understands that Africa is the richest continent, especially as its sub-soil is very rich.

Let us open our eyes and generate wealth in an ethical way. Poverty is the worst thing in life. We have already started combating poverty by embracing formal education. However, formal education alone will not leave us on the laps of luxury. Always remember that formal education can make us a living but self-development will make us a fortune. Read and read widely. Wealthy people read. They listen to experts and they also know how to keep secrets. Noise sends away money. That is why you will never hear music being played in a bank. Where people play music and dance wildly, money develops wings and fly away, leaving the dancers in poverty.

Let us change Manyu Division by engineering a new mindset. Let us change the paradigm and mindset. Let us develop a rich mindset which will help in the transformation of Manyu Division.

By Dr. Joachim Arrey