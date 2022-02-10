“Father Maurice Agbaw-Ebai is more concerned about making the Roman Catholic Church strong again and not being Bishop of Mamfe”

There is much discussion about the future of the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province and organized Christianity in Cameroon. The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai has been following up the discourse and says his kid brother Rev Dr. Maurice Agbaw-Ebai is more concerned about making the Roman Catholic Church strong again and not succeeding Archbishop Andrew Nkea as Bishop of Mamfe. In this conversation with our London Bureau Chief, Isong Asu, the Chairman says priests in the Bamenda Ecclesiastic province should make the Church to be a place where individuals and groups can grow in uncomfortable faith together.

Cameroon Concord News: Thank you for your time Mr Chairman. You must have seen a document circulating on social media painting the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church in Anglophone Cameroon black and the said document cited your kid brother Rev. Father Maurice Agbaw-Ebai as one of the demons in cassock. What is your take on the current situation?

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: An investigative journalist and a family friend Sone Bayern sent the document to me but I checked and could not find the name of the media house that published the write-up. So I think it is one of those social media junk. However, let me make this point clear to you and it is that my kid brother Rev. Dr. Maurice Agbaw-Ebai now serving the Holy Roman Catholic Church in the USA is interested only in bringing Good News to the vast numbers around the world who are in need of mercy and healing.

Cameroon Concord News: But the story on social media does not look good at all for Rev Father Maurice Agbaw-Ebai.

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: There is no story there!! I have gone through the document and all what the author narrated is simply plain fiction. My kid brother left the altar after the installation ceremony of Bishop Andrew Nkea as Bishop of Mamfe straight to the Douala International airport and travelled to the US to further his education. Today he has two PhDs and has published extensively and best sellers too in the US. Secondly, the audit firm that was hired by the Diocese of Mamfe to check the accounts made public its report and not a single penny was missing under Fr Maurice. Perhaps I should make this point clear to you; my kid brother understands that Jesus did not set up the Church to look after itself. To Father Maurice Agbaw-Ebai, faith means encouraging people to have big hearts and knowing how to show it. That is why if you go and check the financial records in the Mamfe diocese, you will discover that my name appears there in many areas. Fr Maurice will push me to buy air tickets for him and Bishop Francis Lysinge to fly to Rome. He will chase me all over Europe to send money to Bishop Lysinge for the Cathedral project in Mamfe-Let me add here that I gave Bishop Lysinge a million FCFA for the Cathedral project and when the Bishop Emeritus is in Rome, my kid brother again will say that the Bishop has come to meet some Mamfe seminarians and it will not be nice for a dad to meet his children without giving them something. All that again was on me!! To be honest with you Mr. Isong Asu, I was happy when he finally left for the US as that decision saved me a lot of money.

Cameroon Concord News: Mr. Chairman you mentioned that Rev. Father Maurice Agbaw-Ebai has been encouraging people to have big hearts and knowing how to show it! There is a huge need for big hearts today deep within the Roman Catholic Church in Anglophone Cameroon

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: That seems increasingly clear! Coming from a strong Roman Catholic family in Manyu Division, I am aware that in his own day, Jesus’ eye fell on those who were harassed and dejected like sheep without a shepherd (Matthew 9:36). Anything less than that is a betrayal of the mission that Jesus gave his disciples. That needs big hearts like Fr Maurice Agbaw-Ebai.

Cameroon Concord News: And how is Fr Maurice Agbaw-Ebai expected to carry out his ministry with the allegation that he is a gay priest?

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: (laughs) I felt happy inside when I read that!! I would have been very sad if they had linked him with a girl or a woman!! Let me tell you a little about my family!! My late dad remains one of the most intelligent men, Manyu Division ever known!! Go and ask Chief George Tabetando, or the few who are still there and they will confirm this to you!! My dad had one issue that retarded his progress-that was his lust for women!! So, when Fr Maurice was ordained and appointed Bishop Secretary the following day, the Agbaw-Ebais family got some elders from our village to meet him in a closed session and cautioned him that as Bishop Secretary, women and young girls were aware that he had access to Church money and they will destroy his Christ mission. I am proud to tell you that he has maintained that warning till this day. The issue of gay is not in the DNA of any diocese in Anglophone Cameroon. The ghost writer picked it up from the West and feels he can use it to discredit a cleric who is not even interested in becoming Bishop of an unknown Roman Catholic constituency like Mamfe. Like I said earlier my kid brother is concerned with building relationships, bridges not walls. One core ministry of God’s people is to build welcoming communities. The Gospels are clear that Jesus went out to lepers, gentiles and public sinners. HE told them that the Father loved them where they were – but loved them too much to leave them where they were. Pope Francis calls us also to be a Church that is going out from itself and to build up our unity within the Body of Christ. The Church of Jesus Christ can never prioritize lifting the drawbridge to keep people away from encountering the Good Shepherd. That needs big hearts like Fr Maurice Agbaw-Ebai.

Cameroon Concord News: You were among the team that defended the Church in Ireland during its greatest low!! You even registered your son as an alter servant at the peak of the sex abuse crisis and Valerian Ebaisem Agbaw-Ebai served the mass when Pope Francis was in Dublin. Tell our readers, what is really going on in the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province?

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: When I wrote some years ago that Bishop Bushu was heading a sinful church, Fr. Maurice Agbaw-Ebai was the only Roman Catholic priest who attacked me saying that he loves the sinful church. Yes, we all love the sinful church. But we must remember that Jesus spoke to His followers by proclaiming their dignity and the mercy of the Father. Jesus spoke about sin and forgiveness, right and wrong – and our shared call to be holy as God the Father is holy. Because He was so clear in his teaching, many hated Him. I had this feeling when many treated me with contempt in Buea following my editorial on the late Fr Denis Ndang. There is nothing wrong in the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province that cannot be cured with what is right in the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province. Let the priests make the Church in Anglophone Cameroon a place where individuals and groups can grow in uncomfortable faith together than wasting time fighting on who will be Parish priest, parish manager or Bishop.

Cameroon Concord News: Do you trust your kid brother Rev Fr Maurice Agbaw-Ebai?

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: I don’t only trust him, I adore him. We face many challenges in making Christianity fit for purpose in Cameroon. But after reading that document on social media, I came to the conclusion that in this new generation of priests it is all about leadership and control of church finances. Fr Maurice Agbaw-Ebai has passed that stage. However, I leave you with this question: Where have all the good priests in Anglophone Cameroon gone?

Cameroon Concord News: Thank you so much for your time

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai: It’s been my pleasure