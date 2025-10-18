Eyumema UK calls for withdrawal of Etando Moh Manyu statement

The United Kingdom chapter of Eyumema (a Woman’s Voice) has called on popular Manyu artist Etando Moh Manyu to tear down immediately a posting he aired on social media announcing that an Eyumema branch will be launched soonest in London.

According to the Eyumema UK leadership, the ladies behind the London branch idea have strayed from Eyumema’s primary mission that was assigned to President Olive Tataw of naming UK branches based on cardinal points and not names of cities.

Speaking in Birmingham late yesterday, Olive Tataw expressed very deep concern over the Etando Moh Manyu social media outing. She revealed that directives were given from the USA on October 15, 2024 on the issue of naming and she furthered that all its members in the greater London area shall be known as Eyumema Southeast Branch and not Eyumema London.

President Olive Tataw also stated that for the time being, there is only one Eyumema in the United Kingdom.

Ever since its creation, EYUMEMA embraced a new and development-oriented path which is making it different from other Manyu organizations.

In a telephone conversation with this reporter, President Olive Tataw said “EYUMEMA cannot afford to fail. The leadership in the UK is simply following what the founders in the US tell us to do and they are the ones who designed our modus operandi.”

By Chi Prudence Asong