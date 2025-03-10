Biya to run again for Cameroon’s presidency

President Paul Biya’s party the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement has reportedly nominated him as its candidate for president in voting this coming October, demonstrating the 93-year-old veteran’s hold over the main party despite the beleaguered country’s economic collapse.

Several top barons of the CPDM party and local leaders of all 10 of the party’s regional bodies are backing Biya. Biya has ruled Cameroon since November 6, 1982 and has regularly thwarted challenges from internal rivals.

Biya is yet to address his party faithful and his government is facing power outages, water shortages, empty store shelves and a record-setting inflation all seen as symptoms of an economic collapse Biya’s critics link to his policies.

Biya also is accused of ordering an undemocratic crackdown on opponents.

The Francophone Cameroun dictator has always blamed the opposition for all the wrongs in the country. But foreign aid, loans and investment end up in the pockets of cabinet ministers from his ruling Beti-Bulu tribal extractions.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé