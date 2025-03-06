Bishops in Cameroon spearhead prayers for Pope Francis’ recovery

Members of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) have led the people of God in the Central African nation in praying for the recovery of Pope Francis, who is being treated for double pneumonia since February 14.

In his homily during the Monday, March 3 Eucharistic celebration that NECC members organized, Archbishop Jean Mbarga of the Catholic Archdiocese of Yaoundé called on the Lord to restore Pope Francis to good health to continue the mission of the Church.

“Christians, friends of the Church, and men of goodwill across the world are united in imploring divine intervention for the Holy Father. Lord Jesus, grant health to our Pope,” Archbishop Mbarga said during the Eucharistic celebration that was held at Mary Queen of the Apostles Basilica of Yaoundé Archdiocese.

He added, “This Mass is for us a providential occasion to express with hope that our Pope is ill, but he will recover. We also invite Simon Peter to this Eucharist so that he may act as he did for his mother-in-law.”

“When the Pope is sick, the whole Church suffers,” the Catholic Archbishop said, and appealed to “all present to continue offering prayers for Pope Francis and peace in the world.”

He described Pope Francis as a “tireless servant of the Church”, dedicated to the well-being of humanity.

“Since his election, Pope Francis has spared no effort in serving the Church and humanity. Today, in his illness, we feel a great and urgent need to see him restored to health so that his mission may continue,” Archbishop Mbarga said.

He noted that suffering is part of life but does not diminish one’s spiritual strength. He went on to emphasize the role of Mary, Queen of Apostles, as an intercessor for the sick, saying, “Everywhere in the world, the Virgin Mary has been invoked for the healing of the sick. Today, we entrust Pope Francis to her maternal care, confident that she will intercede for him.”

The Local Ordinary of Yaounde continued, “I would like to highlight the power of the Virgin Mary’s intercession. She is the salvation of the sick; she knows how to pray for the sick and how to obtain healing.”

He called upon the people of God to embrace the spiritual lesson of Pope Francis’ illness, saying that while the Holy Father is physically unwell, his spiritual strength remains intact.

“Jesus did not come to eliminate sickness or death but to give us strength to transcend our frailties. Let this be a lesson to us; even when we are weak in body, our faith and trust in God must remain firm,” The Cameroonian Catholic Archbishop, who started his Episcopal Ministry in December 2004 as Bishop of Cameroon’s Ebolowa-Kribi Catholic Diocese said.

He also reminded the faithful of the Pope Francis’ appeal for solidarity and care for the sick. “The Pope has always urged us to show compassion and support for those who suffer. Today, as he endures this trial, let us offer him the same love and spiritual support he has always preached,” Archbishop Mbarga said.

He appealed for prayers not only for Pope Francis but for all who are suffering, saying, “This moment reminds us of our duty as Christians to pray for the sick and to stand in solidarity with them.”

“In praying for the Holy Father, we also pray for all those who are in hospitals, those suffering in silence, and those without hope,” the Local Ordinary of Yaoundé said during the March 3 Eucharistic celebration that NECC members organized to pray for Pope Francis.

On March 3, Pope Francis underwent two bronchoscopies after he had “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. The Vatican said the episodes were caused by “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and subsequent bronchospasm.”

The bronchoscopies “were performed with the need for aspiration of copious secretions” and “noninvasive mechanical ventilation was resumed in the afternoon,” the Vatican further said.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists after the March 3 Eucharistic celebration in Cameroon, NECC President, Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea of the Catholic Archdiocese of Bamenda, said everything is possible through prayer.

“We are proud of the work Pope Francis has done for the Church, and we want to continue working with him. That is why we pray for his health,” Archbishop Nkea said.

The Cameroonian Catholic Archbishop added, “Pope Francis has appointed 13 out of the 26 Bishops in the country, impacting every ecclesiastical province. As a result, the Bishops feel a deep connection to him, making his current health issue a matter of great concern.”

“We have gathered as a Conference to pray for his recovery, as Pope Francis has significantly influenced our work,” he told journalists on March 3.

On his part, the representative of the Holy Father in Cameroon expressed gratitude to the people of God for their prayers for Pope Francis’ recovery.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all Cameroonians who prayed for the Holy Father’s health,” Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt said.

Source: Aciafrica