Yerima calls on the International Community to investigate the killings going on in Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the exiled Southern Cameroons government, Dabney Yerima has called for an investigation of the horrible reports that several Southern Cameroons civilians are being killed by the Cameroon government army.

The Ambazonia Interim Government on Sunday expressed its deep concern about the very horrible scenes in Bamenda and Eshobi in Manyu where armed militias and troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé reportedly killed several innocent civilians.

Bamenda, the chief city in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons had ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic been under heavy gunfire from Cameroon government army soldiers the recent being yesterday the 14th of June at Mile 7 Mankon where a contingent of Cameroon government military entered and raided homes right towards the Bamenda airport.

A sister publication, Cameroon Concord News reported that the airport deployment had support from a patrol group of 5 armored cars dispatched to the city by the commander of the Rapid Intervention Battalion.

Dabney Yerima said that he had received very disturbing images of deaths, destruction, and looting from Ambazonia Intelligence Services in Manyu on the prevailing situation in Eshobi and Mberere.

Yerima made a passionate appeal to the international community to conduct a prompt, transparent and effective investigation into reports of extrajudicial killings going on in Southern Cameroons.

By Isong Asu for Cameroon Intelligence Report





