Yaounde trying to hit Ambazonia Vice President, Cameroon Concord Editor with arms deal

The regime in Yaoundé is trying to implicate the Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima and the Editor-in-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group, Soter Agbaw-Ebai in an arms deal linked to a Southern Cameroons restoration group.

French Cameroun secret service agents passing for arms dealers in Abuja, Nigeria have written several emails to the Cameroon Concord desk in London asking our editor to help them linkup with Vice President Dabney Yerima.

We don’t know for sure if the Ambazonia Vice President has ordered the procurement of AK 47s or the creation of a Southern Cameroons army. But there’s a lot of smoke coming from Etoudi, our Yaoundé city reporter said.

Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent in the UK who opted to discuss the matter with the British police said that the emails were sent from a location in Abuja, Nigeria and some from Paris, France.

Below is the first email we received from the French Cameroun secret service officials

Dear Soter,

I hope this email finds you well. We saw an article you wrote, calling for the procurement of military hardware for Southern Cameroon Forces.

I am the African representative of a military hardware supply company based Europe, and I am writing you from Abuja, Nigeria.

We have the capacity to supply Southern Cameroon Forces with the military hardware they might be interested in procuring. We are willing and ready to supply. We have a way of getting this done.

Would you mind putting us in contact with the interested parties and decision makers in Southern Cameroon who might be interested in our supply of weapons such as AK rifles, machine guns, grenades, surveillance devices, rockets, etc?

We are open to meeting with them to discuss the supply of weapons to them. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask. I hope to receive your reply.

Kind Regards,

IDS

In one of our reactions to the sea of emails, we pointed out that those earning money from arms trading do not require media organisations to help them get clients. In a recent email, the Biya Francophone agents are now seeking the direct contact of the Southern Cameroons Vice President. (See email below)

Hello,

Thanks for your reply. Since you do not have any contacts with the leaders of the Interim Government so as to introduce us, would you mind giving us Vice President Dabney Yerima’s contact details so we can send our offer to him directly?

Cheers







