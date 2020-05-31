Yaounde receives COVID-19 related donation from UNICEF ahead of school reopening

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered tons of hygiene and preventive materials to Cameroon on Saturday to help the Central African country fight the coronavirus pandemic in schools.

“This donation goes to more than 8,000 schools in six regions. It composes principally of buckets equipped with taps for the storage of water and other sanitary materials. We want to facilitate the back-to-school campaign,” Jacques Boyer, UNICEF Resident Representative in Cameroon told reporters while handing over the donation in the capital Yaounde.

Students in their final year will resume classes on Monday in Cameroon after schools were suspended since March 18 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“This donation is very timely indeed. We can only thank UNICEF very much. Schools are resuming on Monday and the key message is that everybody should send their children to school,” Pauline Nalova Lyonga, Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education said.

Cameroon has reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases since the detection of the first case on March 6.

Source: Xinhuanet





