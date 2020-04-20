Yaounde receives coronavirus aid

The Biya regime has received 100 respirators and 300 thousand diagnostic test kits to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

State media reported that the cargo ordered by the Cameroon government, arrived on Saturday at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport transported by Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight.

Health officials say the arrival of the respirators and diagnostic kits with help the government to fight against the spread of the Corvid-19 in the country.

On Friday the regime confirmed 1017 coronavirus cases and it is now being reported that the death toll from the deadly virus has doubled.

Adamaoua region registered its first COVID-19 case making it the eight out of the ten regions to be contaminated.

By Rita Akana






