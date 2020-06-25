Yaounde: Police on high alert after two explosions

Cameroonian police are on high alert for dangerous weapons after two improvised devices exploded in the capital, Yaounde, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.

Didier Ngah, the police commissioner has said security has been enhanced and counter-terror measures have been put in place to secure the capital after two devices exploded on Sunday in the Central African country.

He did not give details about the explosion but local media reported that two security posts were attacked by gunmen using improvised devices.

Didier Ngah said in an order issued to police in the city that there will be systematic checks of all vehicles and neighborhoods in the capital in view of finding arms, ammunition, and dangerous drugs.

In January, Cameroon police chief, Martin Mbarga Nguelle has warned of possible separatist attacks in the capital, urging the police to adopt a higher level of vigilance in “sensitive posts” and to report any suspicious activities.

Armed separatists want the Northwest and Southwest English-speaking regions to secede from the majority French-speaking Cameroon and form a new country called “Ambazonia.” They have been clashing with government forces since 2017.

Source: Devdiscourse





