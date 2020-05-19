Yaounde: National Human Rights Commission Chairman, Chemuta Divine Banda, Dies At 73

Dr. Chemuta Divine Banda, Chairman of Cameroon’s National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms has died in Yaoundé Monday, May 18, 2020.

The human rights vanguard is said to have died at “Le Jourdain”, a clinic in the country’s capital Yaoundé where he was receiving medical attention.

Born on December 26, 1946, Dr. Chemuta Divine Banda became Chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms of Cameroon in 2003, an office he occupied until death snatched him this Monday.

The native of Bafut in Mezam Division of the North West Region graduated from the University of Yaoundé and obtained a PhD in Public Administration at Nova University, USA.

As Chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, Dr. Chemuta spared no effort trying to take the commission up to the international standards with the aim to achieve greater autonomy, more credibility and efficiency.

Dr. Chemuta was very vocal about the human rights violations and abuses that have since characterised the crisis in the country’s North West and South West regions.

He was among those who carried out an inquiry to shed light on the February 14, 2020 killing of children and women in Ngarbuh, Donga-Mantung Division.

Source: Cameroon Info.Net





