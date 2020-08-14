Yaounde: Large blast injures scores of people (Video)

A large blast in Yaoundé precisely at the Mokolo district has injured scores of people.

Videos show the destruction in a drinking spot in Marché Mokolo following the blast.

Officials are blaming Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces fighting for the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

An investigation is under way to find the exact trigger for the explosion. A spokesperson for the Delegate General for National Security has been quoted as saying that those responsible would face the maximum punishment.

A Cameroon Concord News journalist at the scene reported severe damage, enough to put the Biya Francophone regime on the alert.

By Rita Akana