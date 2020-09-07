Yaoundé holding prominent Southern Cameroonians incommunicado

Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from reliable sources in Yaoundé that the Biya Francophone regime is denying imprisoned Southern Cameroons activists and French Cameroun pro-democracy campaigners contact with their family members and lawyers.

Information filtered recently to our Yaoundé city reporter that Ministers Paul Atanga Nji and Laurent Esso of the ministries of Territorial Administration and Justice appear intent on making certain Ambazonia and French Cameroun detainees including their loved ones suffer by denying them the ability to meet each other and know for certain that they are still alive.

A member of the legal team representing President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides was quoted as saying that “All prisoners be they from Southern Cameroons or supporters of Prof Maurice Kamto should be allowed unfettered communication with their families and the world outside their prison cells.”

Several family members of leading Southern Cameroons detainees are still seeking Cameroon government permission to visit loved ones being held in incommunicado detention by the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé. Many Southern Cameroonians including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe have gone on hunger strike.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands several of the Southern Cameroons detainees are being held in solitary confinement and facing torture and sexual harassment.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde






