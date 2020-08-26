Yaounde: Biya holds talks with Burkina Faso envoy on security, COVID-19

Cameroonian President Paul Biya held talks in Yaounde with a special adviser to Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on a range of issues which included health and security.

According to a statement from the presidency, Biya and Thierry Hot spoke about security, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and governance.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon have their own security challenges with the insecurity in both countries resulting in the deaths of thousands of people and the displacement of thousands of others.

Burkina Faso has been struggling with jihadist violence since 2015 which has resulted in the killings of several people. Christian religious leaders and Muslim religious leaders, whom jihadists do not consider radical enough, are targeted by the extremists.

Cameroon, meanwhile, has been embroiled in conflict since 2017 when separatists from the Anglophone regions sought to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

As regards COVID-19, Cameroon has recorded 18,662 confirmed cases and 408 deaths while Burkina Faso has reported significantly less with 1,338 cases and 55 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.

Hot, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said: “We are sharing experiences of good practices in those sectors.”

Hot said there was a coming together of views between the administrations of both countries. He added that the convergence reflected the excellent relations the two countries enjoyed.

Source: Africa.cgtn






