Where is Captain Stephen Tataw buried?

The regime in Yaoundé has justified its decision to bury the late Captain Stephen Tataw in Yaoundé. A spokesperson for the Minister of Sports reportedly told journalists that “Because of the war in Tataw’s native Southern Cameroons, the late captain will rest eternally in Yaoundé.”

The renowned Southern Cameroons footballer was laid to rest yesterday at the Mvolye cemetery located in the 3rd district of the French Cameroun capital, Yaoundé.

Prior to the burial rituals, the Minister of Sports who also moonlighted as Personal Representative of the President of the Republic, posthumously elevated Stephen Tataw to the rank of Commander of the Order of Valour which is the highest honorary decoration in French Cameroon.

Stephen Tataw had already been elevated to the rank of Knight of the Order of Valour following his historic achievement at the 1990 World Cup finals.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde







