What’s wrong with the Biya Francophone regime? CAF is considering cancelling CHAN 2020

CAF is seriously considering cancelling the 2020 African Nations Championships scheduled to kickoff in Cameroon from April 4 to 25 this year.

The African football body is seriously considering shelving this year’s edition of the tournament, popularly known as CHAN, due to busy schedule and reluctant of clubs to release their players.

This would be the second time the tournament will be cancelled after the previous one that had been scheduled to take place in Ethiopia in 2018 was also called off. The reason given at that time was lack of preparations by the East African nation.

It is understood that CAF is also considering the prevailing weather conditions in Cameroon during that period.

This championship is only open to home-based players which means that qualified will have to suspend their leagues to focus on the preparations and the tournament itself.

The third reason for cancellation is that most African leagues have had no break since kicking off in Septemeber and players might be fatigued going into the tournament.

As news of impending cancellation filters in, countries have stepped up their preparations with Cameroon announcing new technical bench composition while Togo will suspend their league.

The local organising committee has promised to ensure they deliver a hitch-free tournament and with good quality stadiums.

Source: Futaa.com






