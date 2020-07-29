VP Yerima says nearly 7000 children have been killed in Southern Cameroons in nine months

Nearly 7000 children, including a large group of women and the elderly, have been killed in Southern Cameroons in nine months, the Ambazonia Interim Government says.

In a statement released by the office of the Vice President Dabney Yerima on Tuesday, the Ambazonia Interim Government said it had documented a sea of civilian deaths in Southern Cameroons from January to July, 2020 with thousands of innocent civilians wounded in the same period.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government figures include thousands of children killed and hundreds injured.

The Office of the Ambazonia Vice President identified pro French Cameroun armed groups such as the Atanga Nji Boys and the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) as the main culprits, involved in 98 percent of the deaths in Southern Cameroons.

The figures from Vice President Yerima’s office also reported a decline on the numbers of deaths within the ranks of the invading French Cameroun army due to the policies of tactical withdrawal by Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Human Rights Watch noted in its recent report that the situation in Southern Cameroons continues to deteriorate and that the conflict is one of the deadliest in Africa.

The United Nations call for an international cease fire due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has not been respected by the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé.

By Isong Asu





