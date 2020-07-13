Vice President Yerima urges Southern Cameroonians to observe health protocols as coronavirus cases rise in French Cameroun

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima has expressed deep concerns over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the homeland and also the spike in infections in neighboring La Republique du Cameroun calling on every Ambazonian in Ground Zero to fully adhere to health guidelines.

Speaking to some prominent Southern Cameroons medical practitioners in Europe in a zoom forum on Sunday, Dabney Yerima described the resurgence of coronavirus cases in French Cameroun and daily deaths as very disturbing and advised that movements between the two Cameroons be limited.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader praised all Ambazonian medical personnel for their sacrifices and urged Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora to play their role in the best way so that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia can break the infection chain and win the war against French Cameroun in the short term.

Vice President Yerima concluded his address by re-echoing that the war in Southern Cameroons has entered a crucial phase. He revealed that 32,500 Southern Cameroonians have been killed, 550 Southern Cameroons villages burnt, 125,000 refugees, 1.4million IDPs and 3,000 still detained.

By Isong Asu in London






