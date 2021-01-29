Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin meets the butcher of Yaoundé

Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin met the Cameroonian dictator President Paul BIYA at the so-called Unity Palace today 29 January 2021.

Local media reported that the cardinal was bearer of a message of reconciliation and peace for the people of Cameroon from the Holy Father Pope Francis.

Cardinal Parolin told state radio and television that “I am here to manifest the attention and solidarity of Pope Francis towards Cameroon.”

The top official of the Holy See said they cordially discussed on a wide range of issues including the socio-political situation in Southern Cameroons.

The Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin is in Cameroon for a six-day working visit. He will celebrate the Eucharist in the Cathedral of Bamenda, during which he will impose the pallium on the Archbishop of the Diocese, Andrew Nkea Fuanya. He will equally visit the “Household of Hope” centre for street children and young prisoners in Yaounde.







