US: Trump transferred to Walter Reed hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
US President Donald Trump was transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump’s positive coronavirus test has undermined his repeated claims that the US is “rounding the turn” in its handling of the pandemic, with just one month to go before the November 3 election.
Trump announced earlier on Friday that both he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going to quarantine at the White House.